HOLMEN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS

Référence: 20240646

Date de publication: 3 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HOLMEN AB

Design, implementation and operation of Blisterliden onshore windfarm in Northern Sweden. The windfarm has a total capacity of 98 MW.

Additionality and Impact

The Project develops new renewable electricity generation capacity, contributing to progress towards national and EU climate and energy goals, and delivering significant economic benefits by addressing negative environmental externalities.





The very good quality of the project is supported by the experience of the Promoter in managing ESG aspects. The Project contributes to the EIB policy goals Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, and Climate Action (mitigation), and the EIB contribution to RePowerEU.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's flexible features will support the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets, when increasingly more investment in renewable energy is needed to meet the ambitious goals within decarbonization of industry, transport & infrastructure and energy sectors.

Objectifs

Development of new wind-based electricity generation capacity to contribute to the decarbonisation of the economy, and to progress on the national and EU energy and climate targets.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

SEK 1100 million (EUR 98 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

SEK 1500 million (EUR 134 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The wind farm and its internal grid connection infrastructure underwent an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and was granted a development consent. The project's external grid connection is owned by the regional grid operator. It is fully consented and outside the project scope (associated infrastructure). New overhead transmission lines, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA process, and if falling under Annex II, the competent authority would be expected to determine whether an EIA is required. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Also, Directive 2004/17/EC shall not apply to contracts awarded by contracting entities and intended to enable them to carry out electricity generation or the sale of electricity in Sweden (Commission decision 2007/706/EC).

Statut

Signé - 30/10/2025