POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

The Project will support Poland in enhancing resilience of its road transport infrastructure and improving its quality. The framework loan will support an ongoing multi-annual programme for national road network strengthening and will focus on road sections vulnerable to climate change impacts that have insufficient bearing capacity. Road schemes financed under the programme are expected to reduce transport externalities such as road crashes, noise and air pollution. All regions of Poland but one belong to EIB Cohesion Priority Regions 2021-2027, therefore the project will also support economic and social cohesion.





The EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability and grace periods, long interest rates fixing, interest revision / conversion. It also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.