POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project will finance the rehabilitation of small road schemes vulnerable to climate change impacts included in the Polish National Road Strengthening Programme until 2030.
While the primary objective of the national programme is an enhancement of pavement bearing capacity, the schemes included in this project are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts, as previously established through a climate change risk vulnerability assessment of the Polish road network. Most of such schemes will include appropriate climate change adaptation measures.
The Project will support Poland in enhancing resilience of its road transport infrastructure and improving its quality. The framework loan will support an ongoing multi-annual programme for national road network strengthening and will focus on road sections vulnerable to climate change impacts that have insufficient bearing capacity. Road schemes financed under the programme are expected to reduce transport externalities such as road crashes, noise and air pollution. All regions of Poland but one belong to EIB Cohesion Priority Regions 2021-2027, therefore the project will also support economic and social cohesion.
The EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability and grace periods, long interest rates fixing, interest revision / conversion. It also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.
Individual road schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been subject to screening procedure in line with the EU and national legislation. Rehabilitation works will, in general, be done on existing infrastructure, within the existing right of way. Therefore, the expected impact on environment is limited. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's environmental and social sustainability policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gas emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.