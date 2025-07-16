VALOGREENE SPAIN CIRCULAR ECONOMY PLANTS

The Project aligns with the InvestEU objective of Environment and resources, in particular with respect to projects and enterprises that implement the circular economy by integrating resource efficiency aspects in the production and product life cycle, including the sustainable supply of primary and secondary raw materials.





The Project supports the European Union's legal requirements, Circular Economy Action Plan, and the Green Deal. It is aligned with the national and regional Circular Economy Strategies and Waste Management Plans.





The Project addresses key market failures, including the lack of recognition of waste diversion benefits, insufficient investment in recycling and the circular economy, and the need for long-term financing to cover high upfront costs and extended payback periods. Recycling technologies such as the one developed in the Project also contribute towards a reduction of the EU's fossil fuel imports, fostering applied innovation and strengthens the recycled pyrolysis oil and char supply chains. Given the capital-intensive nature of the investment, and inherent technology risk coupled with its unproven profitability, the EIB intervention will be key in providing the required resources to carry out this major investment.





Considering the large scale of the investment involved, the Project is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, supporting sustainable economic growth and job creation and economic and social cohesion. Three plants are located in the Spanish Autonomous Regions of Castilla y Leon, Galicia and Castilla La Mancha, considered as EIB Cohesion priority regions. The Galician plant also falls within a Just Transition Mechanism Area.





The plants are intended to treat around 240,000 tons of waste per year, mainly non-recyclable plastic waste. The Project supports greenhouse gas emission reductions by facilitating the recovery of high-quality secondary raw materials, and mitigates the environmental and climate impacts associated with current waste disposal practices, particularly landfilling.





The Bank is acting as a cornerstone stakeholder in the Project. The EIB's involvement is critical to attract the required debt finance to fully implement the Project, bringing in affordable pricing during a long tenor, for an innovative high-risk project. Construction and execution risks are difficult to apprehend for this type of innovative projects. The Bank provides a signal of the Project's quality, facilitating financing from commercial banks.





Given the Promoter's experience, there is limited need and scope for technical contribution from the Bank.





The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



