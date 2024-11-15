Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
700 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 700 000 000 €
Énergie : 700 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/11/2025 : 200 000 000 €
15/01/2025 : 250 000 000 €
27/11/2024 : 250 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : BEI et E-Distribuzione - un accord lié à la durabilité d’un montant de 250 millions d’euros pour renforcer la résilience climatique, la transition numérique et la qualité des réseaux électriques

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/11/2024
20240442
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1427 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The investment plan concerns the modernisation, digitalisation and extension of Enel group's electricity distribution networks in Italy.

The project, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, will contribute to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Additionality and Impact

The investment plan addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets as well as development of new lines, substations and innovative IT solution for remote control and network management.

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns to REPowerEU objectives. The Project will even contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme of "innovative technologies" and is aligned to the Italy's NECP ("National Energy and Climate Plan") with impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the regions concerned, which are for the largest portion of the investment plan "Cohesion Regions".

The planned investments, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, aim at maintaining security of supply, efficiency and reliability of the electricity distribution service, improving also adaptation to adverse climate events. The Project includes also investments aimed at enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation capacity, thus reducing environmental impact such as pollution and carbon emissions.

The EIB support to the Project brings a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter shall to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2024
27 novembre 2024
Documents liés
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : BEI et E-Distribuzione - un accord lié à la durabilité d’un montant de 250 millions d’euros pour renforcer la résilience climatique, la transition numérique et la qualité des réseaux électriques

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Date de publication
26 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227865432
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240442
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Fiche technique
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : BEI et E-Distribuzione - un accord lié à la durabilité d’un montant de 250 millions d’euros pour renforcer la résilience climatique, la transition numérique et la qualité des réseaux électriques

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : BEI et E-Distribuzione - un accord lié à la durabilité d’un montant de 250 millions d’euros pour renforcer la résilience climatique, la transition numérique et la qualité des réseaux électriques
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes