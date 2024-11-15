ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Fiche récapitulative
The investment plan concerns the modernisation, digitalisation and extension of Enel group's electricity distribution networks in Italy.
The project, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, will contribute to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.
The investment plan addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets as well as development of new lines, substations and innovative IT solution for remote control and network management.
The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns to REPowerEU objectives. The Project will even contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme of "innovative technologies" and is aligned to the Italy's NECP ("National Energy and Climate Plan") with impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the regions concerned, which are for the largest portion of the investment plan "Cohesion Regions".
The planned investments, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, aim at maintaining security of supply, efficiency and reliability of the electricity distribution service, improving also adaptation to adverse climate events. The Project includes also investments aimed at enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation capacity, thus reducing environmental impact such as pollution and carbon emissions.
The EIB support to the Project brings a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter shall to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
