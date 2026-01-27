TECHEU VD PAS (IEU GT3)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of developing the European space sector. The promoter is a Spanish micro-launcher company, developing small rockets for dedicated transport of small satellites into low and medium earth orbits. In 2023, it launched Europe's first privately funded suborbital micro-launcher. It is now developing a larger micro launcher for commercial orbital launches into space, most of them reusable. The EIB project will co-finance research & development in Spain to develop the new rocket, and capital expenditures in French Guiana to develop a new launch space port into equatorial orbits.





The proposed operation makes an important contribution to EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) as well as the horizontal objectives of Security and Defence, Cohesion and Social Development, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It supports disruptive European launcher technology and infrastructure, crucial to autonomously launch satellites for mission-critical commercial, civilian, and military monitoring activities for the EU, and moreover does so in a more environmentally sustainable manner.





Finally, the EIB Venture Debt financing supports the Capital Markets Union by filling a venture funding gap in EU, helping the company in scaling towards profitability and become a major European technology player in the global stage. The loan will grant risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing greater managerial focus on business execution thanks to a more stable capital structure. The EIB support will signal an EU stamp of approval to the market, requiring further crowding-in of new capital to unlock the full EIB loan. The project would not be carried out by the EIB without the InvestEU support.