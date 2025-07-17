NAVIGATOR DECARBONISATION AND EE PLAN

The project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of Energy, Environment and Sustainable Bioeconomy. The Project involves the Promoter's investment plan in low-carbon production technology and innovative products at its existing pulp and paper plants in Portugal. The modernization and environmental upgrades include conversion of existing limekilns to biomass use, building new biomass-based boiler, limekiln and cogeneration plant, as well as new cogeneration turbines and new photovoltaic plants. This initiative will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by substituting fossil fuel-based production processes with renewable biomass and enhancing energy efficiency, as well as improving air quality, thereby mitigating the negative externalities of the pulp and paper industry. Additionally, the Project will support the development of innovative biobased products to replace fossil-based plastic packaging, further contributing to environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the Project will reduce water pollution and promote resource efficiency by maximizing the use wood and process by-products. The Bank's contribution to the Project includes a loan with a long tenor, essential for the successful implementation of such investments. This support also helps diversify sources of financing beyond traditional commercial banking and capital markets. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.