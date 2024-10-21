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BETICA PV PORTFOLIO

Signature(s)

Montant
129 128 447,79 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 129 128 447,79 €
Énergie : 129 128 447,79 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2024 : 434 508,78 €
15/11/2024 : 1 256 006 €
20/12/2024 : 2 212 933,01 €
19/12/2024 : 5 000 000 €
20/12/2024 : 8 475 000 €
12/12/2024 : 20 000 000 €
15/11/2024 : 23 550 000 €
19/12/2024 : 25 000 000 €
20/12/2024 : 43 200 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400 - Modificación de Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental set y de la línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv - Planos
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria de cálculo campos magnéticos
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Memoria Vías Pecuarias
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra'
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Sinergias
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio Específico de Afecciones a Red Natura 2000 - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación transformadora set carmona 220/400kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nuno Carmona 400
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Estudio para la evaluación del impacto paisajístico y visual
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Resument no Tecnico - Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Memoria Actuación
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria vías pecuarias
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Programa de Prevención, Protección, Restauración y Compensación Forestal
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de Ejecución para instalación solar fotovoltaica 'Cabra'
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de desmantelamiento de Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
Related public register
18/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
Projet apparenté
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/11/2024
20240340
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
EVERWOOD CAPITAL SGEIC SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 129 million
EUR 346 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance 5 utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total capacity of 450MWp to be located in the provinces of Cordoba and Seville (Andalusia region).

The aim is to contribute towards the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise the electricity production and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The PV plants will be implemented in areas classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, thus supporting regional development.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. It concerns the development and operation of 5 PV farms in Spain, with a total capacity of 450MW.


The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.


The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


As the project is expected to rely purely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), it improves market efficiency and competition. The PV plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions. Therefore, the project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to excellent rated, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.


Considering that the project will operate on a purely merchant basis in a context of price volatility and decreasing solar capture prices in the Spanish market, the project entails high financial-rate-of-return risk. EIB's presence has a strong signalling and catalytic effect in this respect.


The project falls under the InvestEU objectives as it concerns the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable and safe and sustainable other zero and low-emission energy sources and solutions.


The Bank's contribution on the financial contribution side accelerates the funding of the project and helps crowding in other financiers. The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs of the project through a senior debt facility of up to 9 years aimed at getting the assets built and in operation. This type of loan with a balloon payment at the end of the tenor, with full merchant risk has been implemented on a Project Finance basis only in very limited number of transactions. Currently, most commercial banks are still reluctant to offer such type of financing in Spain. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles in other recent transactions. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter and the commercial lenders. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The PV plants and part of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). The project scope also includes overhead transmission lines -for the connection of the plants to the electricity grid falling under Annex I due to their technical characteristics, thus subject to an EIA process. Compliance with applicable EU Directives, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites, will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 octobre 2024
15 novembre 2024
Documents liés
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400 - Modificación de Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental set y de la línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv - Planos
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria de cálculo campos magnéticos
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
14/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Memoria Vías Pecuarias
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra'
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Sinergias
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio Específico de Afecciones a Red Natura 2000 - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación transformadora set carmona 220/400kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nuno Carmona 400
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Estudio para la evaluación del impacto paisajístico y visual
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Resument no Tecnico - Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Memoria Actuación
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria vías pecuarias
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
14/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Programa de Prevención, Protección, Restauración y Compensación Forestal
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio Acústico
11/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de Ejecución para instalación solar fotovoltaica 'Cabra'
13/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de desmantelamiento de Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
18/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228120272
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400 - Modificación de Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
13 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228451813
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental set y de la línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv - Planos
Date de publication
13 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228451534
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria de cálculo campos magnéticos
Date de publication
13 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228445567
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228120271
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228144151
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
Date de publication
12 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228404655
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
Date de publication
12 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228216484
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Memoria Vías Pecuarias
Date de publication
14 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228836732
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228117393
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228115342
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228134454
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra'
Date de publication
12 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228587590
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400
Date de publication
13 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228496526
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
Date de publication
13 Sep 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228472730
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240340
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20240340
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
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Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20240340
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Langue
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20240340
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Sujet général
Prêts
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Thématique du document
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Langue
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Sujet général
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Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Langue
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Énergie
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Sujet général
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Thématique du document
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Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Énergie
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Union européenne
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