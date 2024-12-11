STEDIN ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

The programme will cater for demand growth and improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, it will contribute to the increase of RES connection capacity, as well as supporting the development of electro-mobility in the country. The investments will support the targets set in the country's National Energy & Climate Plan with regards to the integration of small-scale RES.





The financing of this programme will contribute to the Bank's lending priority policy on Securing the enabling infrastructure (100%), and on Climate Action (100%). The programme is in line with the new Energy Lending Policy of the Bank under the theme securing the enabling infrastructure.





The programme will contribute to addressing a number of market failures, allowing for the integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities, and enabling increased electrification of the economy (transport, industry, etc.). The social benefit indicator is rated as Very Good.





The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan.