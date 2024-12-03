FORMO (IEU GT2)

The operation finances FORMO's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of precision fermentation and microfermentation for cheese and egg alternatives. The project will be developed in the EU between 2025-2027 and aims at developing a technology that can progressively replace conventional dairy and egg products. An increasing share of consumers value animal welfare and production sustainability and are willing to incorporate these products into their diets.





In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of natural-resource efficient products by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation and biodiversity.





The proposed financing is a quasi-equity investment, which provides the company with additional financial flexibility to scale-up. The proposed financing provides diversification and stability to the borrower's financing by providing alternative funding sources. The company can benefit from a longer bullet-equivalent tenor and flexible availability period compared to what available in the market.





The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Bioeconomy of the Green Transition Schedule under InvestEU. The level of risk this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take using its own resources. The operation could not be executed without the strong EU First Loss Piece support provided by the Green Transition Thematic product.