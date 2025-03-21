CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL

The project consists of multiple schemes of railway infrastructure in particular related to upgrading, modernisation and renewal of railway lines (TEN-T and regional), acquisition and modernisation of various maintenance vehicles and equipment used by rail infrastructure manager.

The project is expected to improve the quality and capacity of rail infrastructure, bring it to compliance with the TEN-T requirements and applicable TSIs. For some sections, where the works will allow to increase maximum speeds or prevent reduction of maximum speed, it may also generate time savings for passengers. The project will also present environmental and safety benefits as well as vehicle operating cost savings, as better rail services are expected to prevent modal shift from rail to road. Importantly, by means of contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve competitiveness of rail vis à vis other modes; and thereby, enhance sustainable transport and present environmental and safety benefits due to preventing modal shift from rail to road. The project is located in multiple cohesion regions.

Finally, the EIB financing contributes to comfort and diversification of Borrower's financing. Longer maturities of tranches, their individually settable parameters and long grace periods in combination with attractive financial value added, further enhanced by blending with the EU grant, underline the unique approach and attractiveness of the EIB financial support.