LEOPARD NL BATTERY STORAGE

Fiche récapitulative
The project we finance the construction and operations of 300MW of battery storage assets in the Netherlands.
Battery storage has a key role in the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and it addresses principles in the Clean Energy for all Europeans package and in particular the Electricity Directive (EU) 2019/944 on common rules for the internal market for electricity. By balancing power systems, battery storage enables the integration of more renewable energy sources into electricity systems, while improving the functioning of the internal energy market and helps enhance European energy security. In line with the EU Taxonomy, battery storage contributes towards climate change mitigation. This project will substantially contribute to achieve the objectives of the EIB's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, point (c) common interest.
Through this project, the EIB will support increased flexibility of the power system, thereby ensuring security of supply which has public goods attributes, and facilitating the integration of increasing share of renewables, thereby contributing to reduce the CO2 externality from the power sector.
The battery storage project is supporting the EU policy regarding battery storage as defined in the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), as well as targets of the National Energy and Climate Plan. In line with the EU Taxonomy, battery storage is considered providing a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation. The financing of this programme is providing a high contribution to the objectives of the Bank's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.
The project will support further deployment of renewables and will replace fossil fuel generation at peak demand times. The programme is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits.
The structure of the Bank's loan(s) will mirror the underlying direct tranche structure of the commercial lenders and is expected to provide financial advantage and increased lending capacity to the commercial bank market. GIGA has a pipeline of BESS projects and the fact that this operation will allow some of the lenders to free up some capital to participate in new operations. Ultimately this is expected to benefit future pipeline of projects crowding in of private financing for this important sector.
The project (including batteries systems and associated infrastructures) may fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive. The requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA)2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply those rules. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.