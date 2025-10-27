LEOPARD NL BATTERY STORAGE

Through this project, the EIB will support increased flexibility of the power system, thereby ensuring security of supply which has public goods attributes, and facilitating the integration of increasing share of renewables, thereby contributing to reduce the CO2 externality from the power sector.

The battery storage project is supporting the EU policy regarding battery storage as defined in the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), as well as targets of the National Energy and Climate Plan. In line with the EU Taxonomy, battery storage is considered providing a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation. The financing of this programme is providing a high contribution to the objectives of the Bank's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.





The project will support further deployment of renewables and will replace fossil fuel generation at peak demand times. The programme is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits.





The structure of the Bank's loan(s) will mirror the underlying direct tranche structure of the commercial lenders and is expected to provide financial advantage and increased lending capacity to the commercial bank market. GIGA has a pipeline of BESS projects and the fact that this operation will allow some of the lenders to free up some capital to participate in new operations. Ultimately this is expected to benefit future pipeline of projects crowding in of private financing for this important sector.















