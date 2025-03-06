BENELUX BATTERY STORAGE

Référence: 20230859

Date de publication: 13 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

GIGA LEOPARD BV

The project we finance the construction and operations of 300MW of battery storage assets in the Netherlands.

Objectifs

Battery storage has a key role in the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and it addresses principles in the Clean Energy for all Europeans package and in particular the Electricity Directive (EU) 2019/944 on common rules for the internal market for electricity. By balancing power systems, battery storage enables the integration of more renewable energy sources into electricity systems, while improving the functioning of the internal energy market and helps enhance European energy security. In line with the EU Taxonomy, battery storage contributes towards climate change mitigation. This project will substantially contribute to achieve the objectives of the EIB’s energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, point (c) common interest.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 120 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 327 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project (including batteries systems and associated infrastructures) may fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive. The requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA)2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply those rules. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

À l'examen - 6/03/2025