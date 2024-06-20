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ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS

Signature(s)

Montant
415 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 415 000 000 €
Énergie : 415 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/03/2026 : 130 000 000 €
27/06/2024 : 285 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MODELIZACIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO ESPECÍFICO DE REPERCUSIONES DEL PROYECTO SOBRE RED NATURA 2000
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Cepsa signent un prêt de 285 millions d’euros pour financer la construction d’une usine de biocarburants de deuxième génération
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une autre source de biocarburant

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/06/2024
20230610
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 415 million
EUR 948 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction and operation of a 500 ktpa second generation biofuels production facility in Huelva, Andalucia (Spain). The facility will be based on Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) technology, it will process a wide variety of fatty residues, such as used cooking oils, animal fats and other industry residues, to produce biodiesel for road transport and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) for aviation.

The aim is to establish a large scale production of sustainable advanced biofuels that will contribute to the decarbonisation of transport in the EU, including in the "hard-to-abate" (HTA) sectors such as aviation. As such, the project is fully in line with several key EU policies, notably the Green Deal, REPowerEU and ReFuelEU Aviation and will therefore contribute towards the Fit-for-55 package objectives. The advanced biofuels will be produced according to the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) requirements and contribute to achieve REDII targets such as increase the share of renewable energy in transport. The project will also contribute to reduce the EU dependence on fossil fuels imports and foster energy security. Considering the above, the investment is considered to be highly aligned with EIB's public policy goals.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector and sustainable bioeconomy. The Project is also well aligned to the EU decarbonization policies and contributes to the Green Deal, the "FIT for 55" package, the ReFuelEU Aviation initiative, the REDII (EU/2018/2001)/REDIII (EU/2023/2413) Directive and the RePowerEU objectives by enhancing the EU production capacity of clean alternatives to fossil fuels, i.e. Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Biodiesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made of residues.

 

The low-carbon fuels projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities from road transport and aviation. The upcycling of waste like Used Cooking Oil (UCO), Palm Oil Mill Effluent (POME) or animal fats reduce negative impacts from their alternative disposal. Low-carbon technologies contribute towards increasing security of energy supply, considered as a public good. The investment is therefore strongly aligned to several EIB Public Policy Goals.

 

The Project is implemented by an experienced Promoter that has solid supply and offtake agreements in place. The Project allows CEPSA to increase the share of low carbon fuels it produces, supporting the Company's shift towards sustainability. The plant is technically fully flexible to produce any outcomes from HVO for the road sector to SAF for the aviation sector, allowing it to flexibly react to changing regulatory and market environments. The produced advanced biofuels will deliver significant Greenhouse Gas (GHG) savings. This will result in economic returns that are significantly higher than the financial returns.

 

The Bank's financial contribution is considered excellent in terms of tenor, availability and financial benefit. The EIB loan is expected to confirm the soundness of the Borrower's decarbonisation strategy. The Bank's role is therefore to crowd in a greater lever of private investment. The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the applicable EU environmental legislation such as the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), as well as well the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) (2010/75/EU) and other applicable environmental laws will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 juin 2024
27 juin 2024
Documents liés
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MODELIZACIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO ESPECÍFICO DE REPERCUSIONES DEL PROYECTO SOBRE RED NATURA 2000
24/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Cepsa signent un prêt de 285 millions d’euros pour financer la construction d’une usine de biocarburants de deuxième génération

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Date de publication
24 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205862140
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230610
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MODELIZACIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA
Date de publication
24 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205860619
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230610
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO ESPECÍFICO DE REPERCUSIONES DEL PROYECTO SOBRE RED NATURA 2000
Date de publication
24 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205861025
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230610
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Date de publication
24 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205892077
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230610
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MODELIZACIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO ESPECÍFICO DE REPERCUSIONES DEL PROYECTO SOBRE RED NATURA 2000
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Fiche technique
ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Cepsa signent un prêt de 285 millions d’euros pour financer la construction d’une usine de biocarburants de deuxième génération
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une autre source de biocarburant

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Cepsa signent un prêt de 285 millions d’euros pour financer la construction d’une usine de biocarburants de deuxième génération
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une autre source de biocarburant
Autres liens
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MODELIZACIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS - ESTUDIO ESPECÍFICO DE REPERCUSIONES DEL PROYECTO SOBRE RED NATURA 2000
Related public register
24/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDALUCIA ADVANCED BIOFUELS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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