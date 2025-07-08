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SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Malte : 49 000 000 €
Italie : 51 000 000 €
Énergie : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/04/2026 : 49 000 000 €
23/04/2026 : 51 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
18/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Communiqués associés
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 mars 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/04/2026
20230582
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
REPUBLIC OF MALTA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 168 million
EUR 297 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction of a new high-voltage electrical subsea cable interconnection between Maghtab in Malta and Ragusa in Sicily. The cable will have an approximate length of 122 km, a capacity of 225 MW, and a nominal voltage of 220 kV.

The new cable will operate in parallel with the existing one connected to the same substations in Malta and Italy.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will increase the electricity interconnection capacity between Malta and Sicily, Italy. The infrastructure is planned to be used by Malta to import electricity from Italy, addressing market failures related to security of supply and decarbonisation. By securing the enabling energy infrastructure, the Project contributes to the EIB's Sustainable energy and natural resources public policy goal. Also, it supports the Bank's cross-cutting objectives for Climate action and Environmental Sustainability, Economic and social cohesion and, partially, Security and Defence. The Project policy contribution is deemed very good.


The Project will increase Malta's security of supply, enabling the fulfilment of the "n-1" requirement, that is the ability to meet demand in case of unavailability of the largest supply infrastructure. At the same time, the investment will allow Malta meeting demand growth. Also, thanks to the Project, the Maltese power system will be able to manage an increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy sources, further indirectly contributing to decarbonisation. On this basis, the Project is expected to return excellent economic and social benefits. The capacity of the Promoter to implement and operate the Project is good. Subject to proper mitigations and compensations of the negative environmental and social impacts, the Project is acceptable in environmental and social terms. The employment impact of the Project is rated good, according to the Bank's methodology.


Specific advisory support was provided by the Bank services through a dedicated JASPERS assignment at Project preparation stage, so the EIB technical contribution is deemed excellent.


The EIB financing offers favourable terms, such as long tenors, sizeable amount and flexible drawing conditions, and provides diversity of financing sources to the Republic of Malta.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Given its technical characteristics the project is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project was however undergone an EIA assessment both in Malta and Italy. In Malta, the EIA was approved in August 2023, and the development permit was issued in January 2024. In Italy, the permitting process began with the submission of the application in August 2023, granting a Construction and Operation permit on 18th December 2024. Screening approval was granted by Regione Sicilia in August 2024, and the public consultation concluded positively in October 2024. Typical impacts that can be expected for the project on both terrestrial and marine environment include habitat damage or loss, noise, chemical pollution, heat and electric field emissions. The most significant impacts that have been identified are during implementation, they are limited and mostly reversible. The permit and the underlying EIA studies confirm that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in relation to the site's conservation objectives. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 juillet 2025
23 avril 2026
Documents liés
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
18/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242870552
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242917744
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242868824
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242901412
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242861918
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242883500
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242896239
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242870852
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242862319
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242871444
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242889334
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
maltais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242894937
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242888323
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242883499
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242907748
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242870853
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Date de publication
19 Mar 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242909182
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Date de publication
18 Jul 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
246477005
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230582
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Malte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analysis of material to be excavated in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Architectural, Archaeological, Historical & Cultural Heritage and Related Material Assets
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Land/Sea Cover and Land/Sea Uses in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Waste Characterisation
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Sommarju Mhux Tekniku (SMT) dwar Studju tal-Impatt Ambjentali
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Infrastructure and Utilities in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
Related public register
18/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Fiche technique
SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA
Communiqués associés
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Malta: EIB backs with €100 million energy transition through second electricity interconnector with Italy
Autres liens
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Onshore Noise Impact Assessment in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Avian Study for incorporation into AA & Ecology EIA
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Underwater Sound Transmission Loss - Modelling Study
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Public Access in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Analytical report
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Appropriate Assessment in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Non-Technical Summary (English) in Relation to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Geology, Geomorphology, Hydrogeology, and Soils Baseline Study and Report
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - REPORT ON ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGNOSTIC INVESTIGATIONS (Mechanical core drilling and sampling)
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19/03/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA - Technical Study for Ecology Study in Relation to the 2nd Malta-Sicily Interconnector EIA
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18/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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