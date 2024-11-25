SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project will finance the upgrade of the passenger security screening equipment and baggage handling system (BHS) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In detail, the investments concern the installation of last generation cabin baggage screening equipment across all terminal buildings and a state-of-the-art automated and robotised baggage handling system (BHS) to be located in a new basement, the "South BHS area", which will address the much-needed renewal of current baggage handling halls.
The aim is to upgrade and further automate the airport's operations, improve operational reliability and working conditions as well as apply the highest screening security standards to contribute to safety.
The project covers investments into the renewal and upgrade of Schiphol Airport, including the construction of a further automated and/or robotised baggage handling system and new security screening equipment. With the investments, Schiphol Airport enhances its operational capabilities, to the benefit of both passengers and staff, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.
The project contributes to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative, which is aligned with the EU's security and defence agenda, in particular for civilian security infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology projects. The project will be implemented at Schiphol Airport a key EU Core TEN-T airport hub, making it eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient and sustainable airport operations.
The scope of works of the project is not expected to fall under Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore screening decisions by competent authorities are not expected. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.