Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 400 000 000 €
Transports : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/12/2024 : 175 000 000 €
24/07/2025 : 225 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
18/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Royal Schiphol Group conclut un accord de prêt avec la BEI à l’appui d’investissements dans les infrastructures

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 août 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/12/2024
20230560
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
SCHIPHOL NEDERLAND BV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1100 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the upgrade of the passenger security screening equipment and baggage handling system (BHS) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In detail, the investments concern the installation of last generation cabin baggage screening equipment across all terminal buildings and a state-of-the-art automated and robotised baggage handling system (BHS) to be located in a new basement, the "South BHS area", which will address the much-needed renewal of current baggage handling halls.

The aim is to upgrade and further automate the airport's operations, improve operational reliability and working conditions as well as apply the highest screening security standards to contribute to safety.

Additionality and Impact

The project covers investments into the renewal and upgrade of Schiphol Airport, including the construction of a further automated and/or robotised baggage handling system and new security screening equipment. With the investments, Schiphol Airport enhances its operational capabilities, to the benefit of both passengers and staff, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.


The project contributes to the Bank's Strategic European Security Initiative, which is aligned with the EU's security and defence agenda, in particular for civilian security infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology projects. The project will be implemented at Schiphol Airport a key EU Core TEN-T airport hub, making it eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.


The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient and sustainable airport operations.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The scope of works of the project is not expected to fall under Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore screening decisions by competent authorities are not expected. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
25 novembre 2024
24 décembre 2024
Documents liés
18/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche technique
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Royal Schiphol Group conclut un accord de prêt avec la BEI à l’appui d’investissements dans les infrastructures

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
4 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
210589891
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230560
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Fiche technique
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
Royal Schiphol Group conclut un accord de prêt avec la BEI à l’appui d’investissements dans les infrastructures

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Royal Schiphol Group conclut un accord de prêt avec la BEI à l’appui d’investissements dans les infrastructures
Autres liens
Fiche technique
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Fiche récapitulative
SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
18/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHIPHOL INNOVATION AND SECURITY INVESTMENTS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes