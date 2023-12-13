S6 EXPRESSWAY KOSZALIN - BOZEPOLE

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. As on most of the Polish road infrastructure projects, this is a two-stage process. In total four EIA studies and seven second stage social and environmental impact assessment (SEIA) studies, one for each works contract, were completed. Taking into consideration that the project alignment crosses or passes nearby several environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on project compliance with EIB's environmental and social standards and on foreseen measures for mitigating potential negative impacts on NATURA 2000 site specific conservation objectives. Appraisal will also include identification of potential climate change risks and analysis of suitability of adaptation measures ensuring the long-term resilience of the new road. The scope and adequacy of these measures, as well as the overall impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gas emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.