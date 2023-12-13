Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Signature(s)

Montant
134 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Ukraine : 134 000 000 €
Transports : 134 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
10/07/2025 : 134 000 000 €
13/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 septembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/07/2025
20230351
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
STATE AGENCY FOR RESTORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE OF UKRAINE (AGENCY FOR RESTORATION)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 230 million
EUR 276 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of: (i) emergency repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of destroyed/damaged transport infrastructure (roads, bridges, artificial structures and traffic organization equipment), (ii) development of necessary/missing road transport and logistics infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including in the zones de-occupied from Russian army and border crossings, and (iii) financing projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the road sector (Solidarity lanes).

The project will also improve the efficiency of Ukraine EU cross-border road transport arrangements and is in line with the TEN-T Guidelines by referring to Projects of common interest, Neighbouring country, Cross-border sections, Bottlenecks, Interoperability, Intelligent Transport System (ITS). The project is important to ensure cross-border connections with the EU and more generally to restore road network connectivity through targeted emergency reconstruction of strategic road sections damaged by the war. The project will also increase security standards along the EU external border and improve road capacity for dual use.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The compliance of the project to the EIB Environmental and Social standards will be verified at scheme allocation. Given the extraordinary circumstances in which some of the schemes under the project are to be implemented (e.g. providing for a connectivity through emergency replacement of damaged bridges and rehabilitation of damaged road sections), there may be a need to apply certain adjustments to the standard procedure on a case by case basis.

Procurement will follow the EIB Guide to Procurement procedure, by selecting the relevant procurement procedure according to the circumstances in Ukraine at a time of scheme allocation. Full application of the EIB Guide to Procurement cannot currently be guaranteed and a necessary derogation is likely to be required. The possibility of application of the national procurement system (Prozorro) may be an option.

Commentaires

The proposed loan is eligible for the comprehensive European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus ("EFSD+") guarantee cover granted by the European Union to the Bank under the EU's Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument ("NDICI") "Global Europe". The loan falls under the NDICI Investment Window 1 ("IW1") dedicated to sovereign and non-commercial sub-sovereign borrowers, subject to confirmation of eligibility by the European Commission before the approval of the AFS and the financing amount available under the country ceiling dedicated to Ukraine at the time of the signature. As the Bank is currently evaluating other financial instruments to be used for the purpose of projects in Ukraine (subject to the approval of relevant governing bodies).

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
13 décembre 2023
10 juillet 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Date de publication
19 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
175366908
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230351
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
