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ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 150 000 000 €
Infrastructure composite : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/11/2024 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Communiqués associés
Italie : Ischia - la BEI offre une assistance technique pour lutter contre l’instabilité hydrogéologique et reconstruire
Communiqués associés
Italie : Île d’Ischia - la BEI alloue 1 milliard d’euros pour la reconstruction après le tremblement de terre et le glissement de terrain
Article sur un sujet connexe
« Une décision difficile »

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
À l'examen | 15/09/2023
20230329
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1260 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The framework loan will finance the urgent post disaster reconstruction measures on the Island of Ischia following the earthquake and landslides/floods that occurred 2017 and 2022 respectively.

The aim is to finance the rehabilitation of damaged private and public buildings as well as infrastructure (e.g. urban roads, integrated water-cycle and other networks). The operation will also support prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation. With reference to individual reconstruction schemes, most of them are not expected to cause any significative negative impact on the environment and/or protected natural sites. Nevertheless, individual schemes falling within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) on the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, shall be subject to an environmental impact assessment or a screening procedure. Schemes potentially affecting protected natural sites shall be subject to screening and, if required, to the appropriate appraisal under the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives before the Bank funds are allocated. The Project has been assessed for Paris alignment and is considered to be aligned with both low carbon and resilience goals against the policies set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2) and/or associated guidance and other relevant documents. To the extent that the interventions will comprise the reconstruction of damaged public buildings and key infrastructure, negative impacts will be balanced by the benefits that the restoration of basic services will bring to the affected population. The project is expected to bring a number of positive social impacts, including the increase in the quality of public services available to the inhabitants as a result of the rehabilitation and modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure damaged by the earthquake, landslide and flood events. The reconstruction addresses and mitigates identified risks, including those resulting from the Climate Risk Vulnerability Assessment, according to "build back better" approach.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Documents liés
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : Ischia - la BEI offre une assistance technique pour lutter contre l’instabilité hydrogéologique et reconstruire
Communiqués associés
Italie : Île d’Ischia - la BEI alloue 1 milliard d’euros pour la reconstruction après le tremblement de terre et le glissement de terrain

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Date de publication
24 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
221645370
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230329
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Fiche technique
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Communiqués associés
Italie : Ischia - la BEI offre une assistance technique pour lutter contre l’instabilité hydrogéologique et reconstruire
Communiqués associés
Italie : Île d’Ischia - la BEI alloue 1 milliard d’euros pour la reconstruction après le tremblement de terre et le glissement de terrain
Article sur un sujet connexe
« Une décision difficile »

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : Ischia - la BEI offre une assistance technique pour lutter contre l’instabilité hydrogéologique et reconstruire
Communiqués associés
Italie : Île d’Ischia - la BEI alloue 1 milliard d’euros pour la reconstruction après le tremblement de terre et le glissement de terrain
Article sur un sujet connexe
« Une décision difficile »
Autres liens
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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