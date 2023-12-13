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JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
449 101 255,53 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Jordanie : 449 101 255,53 €
Eau, assainissement : 449 101 255,53 €
Date(s) de signature
2/10/2024 : 49 101 255,53 €
18/07/2024 : 400 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 49 101 255,53 € fourni par PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
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14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION

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Date de publication
30 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/07/2024
20230145
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION
AQABA WATER COMPANY,JORDAN WATER - MIYAHUNA LLC,WATER AUTHORITY,YARMOUK WATER LLC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1000 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The current Results-Based Loan (RBL) will finance small scale investments aiming to reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW), increase water supply and improve sanitation services throughout Jordan.

The aim is to improve water security and climate adaptation, in line with the Government of Jordan's National Water Strategy, Non-Revenue Water Strategy and Financial Sustainability Roadmap by applying Results-based financing.

Additionnalité et impact

The Results-Based Loan will finance small scale investments to reduce Non-Revenue Water, increase water supply as well as sanitation measures throughout Jordan. It will therefore increase the climate resilience of the Jordanian water sector and improve public health. It will mitigate market failures by financing drinking water infrastructure generating positive externalities, which are not internalised and hence require public intervention. The operation thus contributes significantly to the objectives of: i) Jordan's National Water Strategy ii) the EU policies and priorities, including the EU's New Agenda for the Mediterranean, the EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, regional and country-specific Multi-Annual Indicative Programmes, the objectives of the Flagship 11 for water services as part of the Economic and Investment Plan, and the Team Europe Initiative for sustainable water management in Jordan, and iii) the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the operation include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. Bank's financial and non-financial contribution to the Project is excellent. The Bank is offering a concessional financing package combining loans and grants (to be sought) for the operation. In addition, the Bank is providing technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the proposed operation. This will be the first RBL for the Bank in Jordan, which is fully adapted to the current needs in water sector

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will have a number of positive effects on the environment: (i) Improvement of potable water services throughout the country; (ii) Adaptation to climate change impacts by reducing water losses due to leakages and thus a reduction of non-revenue water; (iii) Adaptation to climate change impacts by providing valuable water for re-use in irrigation from the treated wastewater; (iv) Reduced energy consumption in the water supply system by increasing energy efficiency and reducing leakages of the water supply system. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). The compliance with principles of relevant environmental EU legislation and EIB's Environmental & Social Standards as well as climate change aspects will be further examined during appraisal. The EIB will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation complies with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
13 décembre 2023
18 juillet 2024
Documents liés
14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION
Date de publication
14 Aug 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
181887937
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230145
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Jordanie
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14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION
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JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION
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JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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