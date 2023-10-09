BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION

Fiche récapitulative
The project will finance investments in electric equipment over the period 2023-2025, together with ancillary investments in digitalisation, electric vans as well as maintenance equipment for the electric fleet.
The aim is to replace fossil fuel-powered, polluting and CO2-emitting equipment with electric equipment for fleet renewal and modernisation. As such, the project will support the decarbonisation strategy and set an example to other companies operating in the sector.
The project concerns the purchase of zero/low emission electric rental equipment to replace the Promoter's fossil-fuelled fleet together with ancillary investments related to digitalisation and workshop modifications. The project will help to reduce energy consumption, avoid exhaust emissions, reduce noise emissions and reduce pollution from oils and lubricants during operation and maintenance.
The project addresses market failures by supporting investments in new state-of-the-art electric equipment to substitute fossil fuel powered, less energy-efficient and CO2-emitting rental equipment. The project will also help to rectify the insufficient level of investment in the circular economy in the EU and insufficient attention in the equipment rental sector for reducing energy consumption and extending the life of the assets. The project will strengthen the competitiveness of a European machinery and equipment rental company and will support the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with suppliers and customers.
The shift to electric equipment exposes the Borrower to additional risks compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) or non-electric alternatives. Firstly, it is unclear whether consumers are willing to pay the rental premium that it is necessary to compensate for the substantially higher purchase price of electric equipment versus ICE-equipment. Second, the useful life as well as the residual value of the latest electric equipment is unclear.
The EIB loan addresses the borrower's needs to (i) achieve greater financial flexibility by shifting its financing profile towards longer-term financing and (ii) diversify its lender pool. The proposed loan structure provides the borrower with the necessary flexibility to undertake the investments. Origination and appraisal of the operation has benefited from EIB technical expertise. Targeted regular monitoring will be applied.
The project concerns investments related to the electrification of the promoter's equipment, that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to an EIA. The EIB will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.