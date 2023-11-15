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LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 150 000 000 €
Infrastructure composite : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
10/01/2024 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 août 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/01/2024
20230056
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
INVESTITIONSBANK DES LANDES BRANDENBURG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 1300 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists of a framework loan (FL) financing investments carried out by public promoters that support the economic transition away from coal mining of Lusatia (Lausitz) region.

To achieve the region's decarbonisation, investments will be made into various multi-purpose socio-economic, environmental infrastructure and activities. In particular, eligible sectors will be: basic economic infrastructure, innovation research and science, including health services, urban and regional development measures, sustainable transport and mobility, green energy and digitalisation, education and technical training, culture and arts, sports, climate protection, nature and landscape.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project aims to address the challenges and opportunities arising from the transition to a climate neutral economy from lignite based activities. It is comprised of mainly small multi-sector investments under the "Lausitzprogramm 2038 of the Land Brandenburg".

 

The Project supports a Just Transition and fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.

 

The Project is envisaged to mainly support integrated urban and regional development which will improve provision of business infrastructure, facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents and attractiveness to tourists. The Project will also support health and training, lifelong learning and skills development, which will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour, protect persons from sliding into long-term unemployment. Energy projects will reduce carbon and air pollution externalities while mobility projects will shift traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduce related negative transport externalities.


In financial terms the EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives including, but not limited to the following EU Directives: Strategic environmental assessment (SEA-2001/42/EC), Environmental impact assessment (EIA- 2011/92/EU, amended by2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC), Birds (2009/147/EC), Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be/have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
10 janvier 2024
Documents liés
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Date de publication
17 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179853187
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230056
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Fiche technique
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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