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EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
110 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Autriche : 110 000 000 €
Énergie : 110 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
2/06/2023 : 110 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI s’engage à cofinancer les investissements d’EVN dans des parcs éoliens

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 02/06/2023
20220804
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
EVN NATURKRAFT ERZEUGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 110 million
EUR 147 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the promoter's investments in onshore wind farms in Austria. Completion of the selected projects is planned for the beginning of 2025.

The aim is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions. Moreover, the onshore wind farms will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, the purpose is to support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionnalité et impact

This operation concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms in Austria. They will support the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU action plan.


The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action as well as on Economic and Social Cohesion.


As the projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources, they will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The project will rely on revenues from (i) market premiums obtained through a competitive auction, and (ii) the wholesale market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the projects will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. 


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources. EIB's customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is therefore required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
29 mars 2023
2 juin 2023
Documents liés
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
22/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Autriche : la BEI s’engage à cofinancer les investissements d’EVN dans des parcs éoliens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176700649
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176697819
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176690883
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176693318
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176692538
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171108506
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176689416
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176694296
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176689973
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176694410
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176697817
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176665696
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176689414
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176628475
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
Date de publication
23 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176697818
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
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Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Énergie
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
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Énergie
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
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Énergie
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
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Énergie
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
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Énergie
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Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
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Pays
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
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Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176689497
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
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Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
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Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Date de publication
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Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176689974
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220804
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
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Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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