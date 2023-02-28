HMC SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

The project supports the EIB's "Health" policy objective and aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the metropolitan region of The Hague. Investments in the health sector generate positive externalities that include, but are not limited to, containment of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their negative effect on individuals, as well as the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population.





﻿The project covers the investment plan of Stichting Haaglanden Medisch Centrum ("HMC") a top-clinical teaching hospital located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. Two of the existing three hospital sites will be rehabilitated to consolidate the clinical activities in a revised and more efficient layout. Part of the project is the rehabilitation of the third facility, for a future medical use to be defined. The project will improve the efficiency and quality of HMC's healthcare services and is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives for the healthcare sector.





The Bank can provide long-term financings, thereby aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, and facilitate disbursements over a prolonged period of time, in line with the project's construction timeline. In parallel, the EIB also adds to the depth and length of HMC's funding options, acting alongside commercial and national promotional banks.