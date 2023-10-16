LCL-LOAN 4SMES & MIDCAPS TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE

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The loan will be used to finance small-scale projects launched by small and medium sized enterprises with a Climate Change contribution in the field of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Green Vehicles.
Financing of small and medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises.
The operation mainly concerns the financing of renewable energy generation projects (mostly small-scale solar PV), energy efficiency measures and low-carbon road vehicle fleets in France. This operation contributes to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in the energy and mobility sectors and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The operation will contribute to energy production from low-carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in France, which is key to meeting the mid/long term national objectives, as outlined in the French National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The operation is also aligned with the REPowerEU strategy. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be reached directly.
Moreover, the operation supports the FI's sustainability strategy, by facilitating its lending in the targeted sectors and diversifying its financing sources. The operation addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving the efficiency and integration of energy markets.
The FI is financially sound and has sufficient track record of implementing and allocating EIB products. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improve financing conditions for them through a high level of flexibility in terms of drawdowns and repayment profile, hence mirroring the economic life of the investment. It also helps preserve and create jobs.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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