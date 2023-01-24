TANZANIA GENDER AND BLUE ECONOMY FACILITY - KCB

The operation concerns financing to KCB Tanzania (KCBT), a financial intermediary (FI) in Tanzania, for on-lending to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps with a focus on women owned and/or managed businesses and enterprises operating in the Tanzanian economy. As such, it will tackle the long-standing credit constraints for SMEs, by improving access to credit and tailoring loan terms to the specificities of women led businesses in the economy. It is envisaged that the operation may benefit from potential EU financial support including technical assistance which will address certain gaps and constraints limiting access to finance by SMEs operating in these underserved segments. Under the operation, FIs will be able to access credit lines in both foreign (USD, EUR) and potentially local currency (TZS). The credit line will carry longer tenors than commonly available in Tanzania, thereby supporting KCBT to diversify and stabilise its funding structure while ensuring final beneficiaries' access to financing that matches the economic life of the underlying assets. The operation will benefit from EIB's gender technical expertise and financial structuring.





The operation will contribute to addressing the market failure of imperfect/asymmetric information and will provide positive externalities. Through its thematic themes, the operation will help increase resilience of local communities as well as contribute to gender equality. The project responds to a number of specialized national policies and planning frameworks (incl. a focus on gender) which are at the heart of the development and political agenda in Tanzania. The project is under the auspices of the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and is aligned with the country's National Development Vision for 2025 and its implementation plan as well as the EU Multiannual Indicative Program for the period 2021-2027. It will also contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals.