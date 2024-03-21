Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
188 838 988,62 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 5 121 746,85 €
Italie : 88 684 170,94 €
Espagne : 95 033 070,83 €
Énergie : 188 838 988,62 €
Date(s) de signature
17/09/2024 : 239 139,75 €
17/09/2024 : 1 895 379,63 €
21/11/2025 : 2 039 039,12 €
17/09/2024 : 4 435 254,02 €
17/09/2024 : 4 882 607,1 €
17/09/2024 : 38 714 164,09 €
21/11/2025 : 46 035 588,1 €
17/09/2024 : 90 597 816,81 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
05/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Communiqués associés
InvestEU : la BEI signe un prêt vert de 166 millions d’euros avec BNZ en faveur d’installations d’énergie renouvelable en Espagne, en Italie et au Portugal

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/09/2024
20220500
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND III COOPERATIEF UA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1320 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction and operation of a portfolio of up to ca. 1.54 GWp of solar photovoltaic power plants across Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Renewable power plants contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Certain regions where the portfolio of plants will be developed are classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. Should plants in the project be located in such regions, then parts of the project would also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions. The investment programme is expected to be economically justified, as it will generate economic benefits, notably in terms of climate action by stepping up investments in renewable energy, creation of economic activity, as well as CO2 emission reductions.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme is line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. The investment programme increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Portugal, Spain and Italy.

 

The financing of this programme is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

 

The schemes are expected to rely on wholesale market revenues (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.

 

The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a broader positive social benefit by generating power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

 

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions (about 90% of the pipeline), supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

 

EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, contain the cost of funding and attract other potential lenders.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The individual projects are at various stages of permitting at this stage. The EIB will assess the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement the programme, in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards (E&S) and requirements. Moreover, given that China largely dominates the PV market and that media report that supply chain of these products would involve forced labour, an enhanced due diligence on the topic will be carried out.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 mars 2024
17 septembre 2024
Documents liés
05/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche technique
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
InvestEU : la BEI signe un prêt vert de 166 millions d’euros avec BNZ en faveur d’installations d’énergie renouvelable en Espagne, en Italie et au Portugal

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
5 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170449156
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
Date de publication
8 Oct 2024
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233031597
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233023461
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030267
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030261
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030264
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030262
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030269
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030263
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030270
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030268
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030266
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233023464
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233030265
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
Date de publication
8 Oct 2024
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233023463
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
portugais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233013629
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233035042
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Date de publication
9 Oct 2024
Langue
italien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233035043
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220500
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Fiche technique
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
InvestEU : la BEI signe un prêt vert de 166 millions d’euros avec BNZ en faveur d’installations d’énergie renouvelable en Espagne, en Italie et au Portugal

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
InvestEU : la BEI signe un prêt vert de 166 millions d’euros avec BNZ en faveur d’installations d’énergie renouvelable en Espagne, en Italie et au Portugal
Autres liens
Fiche technique
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Fiche récapitulative
GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
05/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE MURO - ELEMENTOS PARA APRECIAÇÃO PRÉVIA E DECISÃO DE SUJEIÇÃO A AVALIAÇÃO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO II: COMUNICACIÓN PREVIA PARA ENTIDADES PRODUCTORAS DE RESIDUOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO III: INFORME PRELIMINAR DE SUELOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IV: PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL. FICHAS DE SEGUIMIENTO - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO IX: ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VI: ESTUDIO ACÚSTICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VIII: Reglamento de eficiencia energética en instalaciones de alumbrado exterior y sus Instrucciones técnicas complementarias - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO VII: VÍAS PECUARIAS - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO X: AGUAS RESIDUALES - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - AMALAK SOLAR
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - RESUMO NÃO TÉCNICO
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - ANEXO V: ESTUDIO HIDRÁULICO HIDROLÓGICO
Related public register
08/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - SOLARES FOTOVOLTAICAS DE ADOMINGUEIROS E NAVE - ESTUDO DE IMPACTE AMBIENTAL - PEÇAS DESENHADAS
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - Elementos para apreciação prévia e decisão de sujeição a Avaliação de Impacte Ambiental
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - AGGIORNAMENTO STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone
Related public register
09/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GLENNMONT RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN - STUDIO DI IMPATTO AMBIENTALE - Rinaldone

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes