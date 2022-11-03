SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

The project will finance the realisation of a complete integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution to enable SMEs, MidCap and Corporates to implement their digital transition strategy and which will allow them to not only overcome mission critical data and transaction silos issues, but also build new connected business models that better serve their customers. This would have a water fall effect into creating better product offering, embracing innovation toward a smarter, more connected and sustainable future in line with the EU's digital ambition for 2030, set up in the Digital Compass.

The operation grants the promoter long term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect) and contributing to its funding diversification.