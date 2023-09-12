ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE FOR INDUSTRIAL SITES

The operation is financing the reinforcement and expansion of electricity transmission and distribution networks, and catering for, inter alia, the additional power requirements of battery manufacturing facilities in two industrial sites in less developed regions of Hungary. These facilities are expected to generate positive externalities through the creation of new information and human capacity that can be used for the benefit of the broader economy.





The project also promotes economic and social cohesion by facilitating private sector investment in less developed regions, where such investment would otherwise be restricted two other market failures: incomplete markets and imperfect information. The same electricity infrastructure also serves the wider public, and, therefore, it is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





The expected economic rate of return is deemed "good" and the broader social benefits are deemed "fair".





The Promoters are experienced operators of electricity transmission and distribution networks with sound project management structures.





The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project, and will accelerate its implementation.