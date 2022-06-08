PARTECH AFRICA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND II

The operation concerns an investment in Partech Africa II, a EUR 230mn investment fund targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa and contributing towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. This operation is in line with the European Commission's priority to promote jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth. It is expected to contribute to the European Investment Bank's (EIB) objective outside the EU for private sector development and job creation. In terms of jobs, the Fund is expected to support job creation, including among the youth and women. The EIB commitment is expected to motivate the participation of other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect.

With the EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards. Furthermore, EIB's participation would ensure the adoption of best practices in areas of sustainable development and governance. EIB will provide input into the Fund Manager's policies on environmental and social matters.

Thanks to EIB, the Fund Manager is also in the process of incorporating a gender lens into its investment strategy and EIB´s contribution is considered key due to the Bank´s leadership in gender equality.