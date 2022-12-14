GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME

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- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
The EIB will finance investments in poliomyelitis immunisation, health-strengthening and surveillance activities to be carried out by the promoters and its partners. The project supports the ambitious target of polio eradication set by the World Health Assembly through World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef, in cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the past 30 years, tremendous progress has been made towards this objective. In 1988 wild poliovirus was present in more than 125 countries and paralysed 350,000 people every year, most of them young children. Since then, immunisation efforts have reduced cases by over 99%, saving more than 18 million children from paralysis.
By permanently interrupting the virus transmission in polio endemic countries, including non-wild variants, and preventing the outbreaks in non-endemic countries, the project will also enhance inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in the concerned regions, in line with the EU's external action. Moreover, the proposed operation addresses the priorities of the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which among others calls for deploying the EU Global Gateway strategy in Africa. It will strengthen the economic integration at regional and continental levels for a sustainable and inclusive growth and decent job creation, as well as promote transformative and competitive economies. The project will advance several Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG3 ("Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages"). In view of the disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable, the project is expected to also support the objectives of SDG1 ("End poverty in all its forms everywhere") and SDG10 ("Reduce inequality within and among countries"). Through the project's innovative deployment mechanism, a significant contribution will to SDG17 (Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development) is a
If the Project were located inside the EU, it would not be expected to fall under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, and would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Full environmental and social details will be verified during appraisal.
Due to the status of the Promoters as International Organisations, under this project, they will follow their own respective procurement policies and procedures and therefore the EIB's Guide to procurement will not apply.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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