ECOLES PRIMAIRES DE MARSEILLE

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. This includes verification of compliance with accessibility features for people with reduced mobility. The project will include investments located in less developed regions as defined by the EU cohesion policy. Therefore, the project is expected to support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. Moreover, the project will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, counteracting excessive concentration, strengthening secondary growth poles and reducing inequalities between people and between places. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.