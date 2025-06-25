ECOLES PRIMAIRES DE MARSEILLE

Référence: 20210680

Date de publication: 16 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SOCIETE PUBLIQUE DES ECOLES MARSEIL,VILLE DE MARSEILLE

The project concerns the construction of new buildings, reconstruction, extension and renovation of pre-primary and primary schools in Marseille. The implementation of works is managed by two promoters, the Ville de Marseille and the Société Publique des Écoles Marseillaises (SPEM), in accordance with their respective responsibilities. A total of over 129,000 square meters of school infrastructure will be constructed or renovated to increase the city's school capacity and improve access to primary education.

Objectifs

The aim is to deliver high-quality education and enhance the comfort of learning environments for both staff and students, thereby facilitating the adaptation of primary school facilities to meet changes in local demand. The project will also improve the energy efficiency of school buildings and strengthen their resilience against climate change risks.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 425 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 877 million

Aspects environnementaux

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. This includes verification of compliance with accessibility features for people with reduced mobility. The project will include investments located in less developed regions as defined by the EU cohesion policy. Therefore, the project is expected to support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. Moreover, the project will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, counteracting excessive concentration, strengthening secondary growth poles and reducing inequalities between people and between places. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Passation des marchés

The promoters shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 28/07/2025