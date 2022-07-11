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SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Chypre : 150 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/12/2022 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : Des villes plus vertes à Chypre

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 juillet 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2022
20210646
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Framework loan for supporting local authorities in multi-sector investments aiming at sustainable development of urban areas.

The project is a framework loan with the Republic of Cyprus, Ministry of Finance, to support sub-projects implemented mainly by municipalities, in eligible sectors such as energy efficiency, road safety etc. Other investments implemented by national authorities or public entities will also be eligible.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project aims to promote much needed investments in urban regeneration and rehabilitation in line with National and EU policies and objectives. In particular, it is expected to focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (e.g. support the shift to more sustainable transport modes and reduce congestion and pollution) and improve the provision of public facilities amenities and services.  


Investments to be financed under the operation are expected to generate high economic benefits through (i) improvements in the overall well-being of citizens (e.g. better urban infrastructure, more green areas contributing to recreation and health and, importantly, climate mitigation / adaptation contributing to urban resilience) and (ii) increased attractiveness of the urban areas as a business location with a positive effect on growth and job creation.


The State would require high up-front investment costs which necessitates access to long-term funding, not easily available to the Borrower from the financial markets. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment implementation could be delayed.


The EIB finance will be accompanied by technical support to the final Beneficiaries, the PIU and the Borrower. It will bring important expertise, knowledge and coordination.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159947517
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210646
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Chypre
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Fiche technique
SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : Des villes plus vertes à Chypre

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Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : Des villes plus vertes à Chypre
Autres liens
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

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Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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