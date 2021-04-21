S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project concerns the construction of S1 Expressway sections between Pyrzowice and Dabrowa Gornicza and between Kosztowy and Bielsko-Biala, including the Oswiecim bypass.
The project contributes to an improved efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor in Southern Poland by providing an efficient link between the A1 motorway and the S1 expressway near Katowice. The project is addressing market/network failures related to accessibility and safety. The project will improve traffic flow efficiency and road safety by providing shorter links and diverting heavy and transit traffic from National roads, which are passing through towns and settlements. The project is located in a cohesion region of Poland (Slaskie vojevodship). Overall, the project will contribute towards fulfilling public policy objectives aimed at the development of an efficient and safe transport system along the TEN-T network. The project includes the construction of approximately 60 km of S1 expressway on three non-continuous sections and a 9 km long Oswiecim bypass connecting to the new S1 expressway, thereby improving accessibility and market integration.
The Project concerns the construction of: (i) the S1 expressway in south Poland near Katowice, and, (ii) the bypass road of Oswiecim, connecting it with the new expressway. The Project contributes to an improved efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor in Southern Poland by providing an efficient link between the A1 motorway and the S1 expressway near Katowice. The Project includes the construction of approximately 60 km of S1 expressway on three non-continuous sections and a 9 km long Oswiecim bypass connecting to the new S1 expressway, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project contributes to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA and will be complementary to EU grants and national financing. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions as well as the development permits for two of the project sections. Taking into consideration that on one of the sections the project alignment crosses environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on compliance with the environmental and social standards and impacts on NATURA 2000 specific conservation objectives.
As the procurement is underway, with five of the foreseen seven works contracts being already signed, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.