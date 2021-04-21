S1 EXPRESSWAY PYRZOWICE - BIELSKO-BIALA

The Project concerns the construction of: (i) the S1 expressway in south Poland near Katowice, and, (ii) the bypass road of Oswiecim, connecting it with the new expressway. The Project contributes to an improved efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor in Southern Poland by providing an efficient link between the A1 motorway and the S1 expressway near Katowice. The Project includes the construction of approximately 60 km of S1 expressway on three non-continuous sections and a 9 km long Oswiecim bypass connecting to the new S1 expressway, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project contributes to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA and will be complementary to EU grants and national financing. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.