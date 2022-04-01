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IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN

Signature(s)

Montant
53 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 53 000 000 €
Énergie : 53 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
1/04/2022 : 53 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Documento Ambiental para actividades del Anexo II
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Estudio de impacto ambiental
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 avril 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 01/04/2022
20210187
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
IBERDROLA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 53 million
EUR 112 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Implementation and operation of a medium-scale photovoltaic (PV) plant (nominal capacity 100 MWp) including a battery storage system (storage capacity 20 MWh, power 5 MW), directly connected to a large-scale electrolyser (20 MW) for hydrogen production, using partially the renewable (PV) energy capacity (35 MW). The hydrogen will be supplied to the fertiliser industry, situated nearby the PV plant, replacing hydrogen from natural gas. The project is located in Spain, Ciudad real (Castilla-La Mancha, convergence region).

The operation aims at financing a green hydrogen plant for industrial use in the Spanish province of Ciudad real (Castilla-La Mancha, convergence region). The plant consists of a 100MW PV site and storage capacity of 20 MWh) as well as a large-scale electrolyser (20 MW) and a dedicated transmission line. The "green hydrogen" will be used to nurture a fertiliser plant.

Additionnalité et impact

The project entails the development and implementation of a large scale hydrogen generation plant (20 MW) based on electrolysis, fully powered by on-site renewable energy, via a dedicated transmission line to a 100 MW solar PV plant and the support of a 5 MW/20 MWh battery system.

 

The project will produce electricity from a low carbon source (solar PV) and displace fossil fuel-based hydrogen by "green" hydrogen, thus addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. Furthermore, the project will make a contribution to the scale-up of the electrolyser's supply chain. It is also testing the use and benefits of energy storage via batteries.

 

The project supports the EU and national targets on renewable electricity and hydrogen generation, and thus 2030 decarbonisation and climate targets. The project also contributes to the goals of the EU Hydrogen Strategy (0.3% of capacity target for 2024), to the capacity target of the national Hydrogen Roadmap (by 0.5%) and to the sustainable development of an EU Less Developed region (also classified as EIB Priority Cohesion region). It is fully in line with the high priority areas of EIB's Energy Lending Policy. It contributes 100% to the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability priorities.


The Bank's financial contribution is considered valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). EIB financing has also catalysed additional funding from the Spanish National Promotional Bank (ICO).


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project may include components that fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC). This operation is expected to contribute towards climate action objectives, and is aligned with EIB commitments as the EU Climate Bank.

The Promoter is a private entity. The contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation in line with the EU Directives.

Documents liés
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Documento Ambiental para actividades del Anexo II
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Estudio de impacto ambiental
27/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Documento Ambiental para actividades del Anexo II
Date de publication
27 Apr 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150425156
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210187
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Estudio de impacto ambiental
Date de publication
27 Apr 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150432446
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210187
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Date de publication
27 Apr 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
151557700
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210187
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Date de publication
28 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205826100
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20210187
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Documento Ambiental para actividades del Anexo II
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN - Estudio de impacto ambiental
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN
Fiche technique
IBERDROLA GREEN HYDROGEN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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