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BUNIEL WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Montant
55 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 55 000 000 €
Énergie : 55 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/02/2023 : 55 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
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22/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUNIEL WIND FARM
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe avec Iberdrola et Caja Rural de Soria un prêt vert de 55 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’un parc éolien en Castille et León

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/02/2023
20210147
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BUNIEL WIND FARM
RENOVABLES DE BUNIEL SL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 55 million
EUR 101 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Financing of the Buniel Wind farm (100 MW), located in the Spanish province of Burgos (Castile-León).

The aim is to contribute to the European Renewable Energy (RE) target for 2030 of 32% in final energy consumption that has been established in the Renewable Energy Directive recast or RED II (2018/200/EU). The European Commission has recently proposed as part of its REPowerEU plan to increase such target to a level of 45%. It will further support the Spanish RE target for 2030 of 42% (final energy consumption) as set out in its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In addition, the project is located in cohesion regions. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal).The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The project is located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The project Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation will benefit the environment by supporting RE projects that help mitigate climate change. The project, which has already obtained the required environmental permits, falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), where it is up to the competent authorities to determine that an EIA is required.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Documents liés
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
21/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUNIEL WIND FARM
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe avec Iberdrola et Caja Rural de Soria un prêt vert de 55 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’un parc éolien en Castille et León

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142716403
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142715526
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142716401
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142871619
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142716906
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142717706
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
21 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142710192
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142716907
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142883680
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157628733
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142716909
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142884787
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142885279
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142713012
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142710191
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Date de publication
22 Sep 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
142713011
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210147
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
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22/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
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Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Fiche technique
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe avec Iberdrola et Caja Rural de Soria un prêt vert de 55 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’un parc éolien en Castille et León

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Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI signe avec Iberdrola et Caja Rural de Soria un prêt vert de 55 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’un parc éolien en Castille et León
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Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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