Quantum Surgical (EGF VD)

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs), misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.

Through EGF support, the operation addresses the need of financially underserved companies operating in the sector of minimally invasive liver cancer treatments. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.

The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial side. Thanks to the EGF-backing, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding, tailored to meet the expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. The venture debt product (equity risk) has a tailor made structure matching the borrower's expected cash flow generation. Thanks to EIB involvement, the borrower may crowd in other financing due to the lower level of perceived risk. The borrower will likewise benefit from the EIB's financial structuring expertise and technical contribution and advice.