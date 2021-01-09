PLK E65 SOUTHERN SECTION PHASE II

The Project is part of a multi-phase railway modernisation between the Bedzin - Katowice - Zebrzydowice - CZ state border in Poland and concerns the upgrade and construction of approximately 230 km of railway track. It is located in a cohesion region along the Baltic - Adriatic and North Sea - Baltic Core TEN-T Corridor and helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals, and is thus expected to receives EU CEF grants, which the Bank financing will complement.





The Project supports the shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities like noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.





The Project generates good economic and good social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The project will bring benefits to passengers and ensures sustainable transportation of freight.





The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.











