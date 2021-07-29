PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Framework loan to co-finance the new investment programme in the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including the new Genoa breakwater.
The project consists of the implementation of several components of a new investment plan at the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including several different components like the new Genoa breakwater, new rail accesses and terminals, ship-to-shore electric connections (cold ironing), rehabilitation of existing quays and implementation of security measures and related IT infrastructure. Other components in the port area (and always related to the operational needs of the port) may be included in the framework loan during appraisal or later, during allocation of funds.
The project includes several components of the current investment plan of AdSP (Port System Authority) of Western Ligurian Sea at the Ports of Genoa and Vado-Savona in Italy.
The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime and rail transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes, enhancing interoperability between transport modes and providing for additional alternative fuels infrastructure. These actions will reduce the related GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local GHG emissions.
The EIB will help to provide access to cost-effective long-term funding at a time when financial resources are limited and impacted by public financing constraints. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the project will be implemented in line with the usual environmental and procurement standards.
Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
N/A
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.