BREAKWATER GENOA

Référence: 20230776

Date de publication: 25 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MAR LIGURE OCCIDENTALE

Major allocation under framework loan 2020-0263 to finance the expansion and redesign of the exterior breakwater at the Port of Genoa.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the development of the Port of Genoa, a rail connected core TEN-T port located on the Mediterranean Corridor. The Project provides safe maritime access to port users, allows larger vessels to access the port and as such reduces costs of maritime transport. Consequently, the Project enhances the resilience and sustainability of the regional and European transport system, in line with EU objectives and the EIB Transport Lending Policy.





The Project addresses market failures related to underpriced transport externalities and provision of public goods.





The Project contributes to both the Climate Action and Security & Defence objectives of the Bank.





In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards.





The EIB financial contribution is considered significant, as it will help to provide access to cost-effective long-term funding.

Objectifs

The project concerns the expansion and reconfiguration of the existing external breakwater ("Diga Foranea - Phase A"), located in the Port of Genoa, including the construction of new sections and the demolition of some existing ones. The project is expected to enhance the manoeuvrability and safety of seaside operations by providing a larger manoeuvring circle area and wider access channels.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 937 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Marine Strategy Framework Directive 2008/56/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC will be checked during appraisal. The Ministry of Ecological Transition (Ministero della Transizione Ecologica), as the environmental competent authority, confirmed the environmental compatibility of the project by issuing the related environmental permit (Decreto di Compatibilità Ambientale) on 4th May 2022. The Natura 2000 areas referred in the environmental permit and considered under the Habitats Directive appropriate assessment (VIncA Valutazione di Incidenza) are: ZSC IT1331615 "Monte Gazzo"; ZSC IT1331606 "Torre Quezzi"; ZSC IT1332576 "Fondali Boccadasse Nervi"; ZSC IT1332575 "Fondali Nervi - Sori"; ZSC IT1332477 "Fondali Arenzano Punta Ivrea". The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The main construction contract (structured under a design and build framework) was awarded after a tender procedure in October 2022 to a consortium led by Webuild also incorporating Fincantieri, Fincosit and SIDRA (Deme Group).

Statut

Approuvé - 24/09/2025