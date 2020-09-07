RADOM SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Financing of Radom's multi-sector investment plan for the years 2020-2023.
Radom is an industrial city located in the Masovian region, south of Warsaw, with some 213,000 inhabitants. The project concerns the financing of mainly small investment schemes in the City of Radom, within its multi-year investment plan, primarily in the field of urban transport supplemented by urban development schemes. One of these schemes, concerning a combination of investments in the field of sustainable urban mobility (10 electric buses and associated infrastructure, 15 new bus shelters, restructuring of a P&R, expansion of ITS, pedestrian paths and bicycle lanes), is expected to be complemented by EU grant support.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank's appraisal will primarily focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of the applicable Directives. The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU, amended by 2014/52/EU, and on basis of a screening by a Competent Authority the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be established. Compliance with the EIA directive as well as details on environmental aspects of each scheme, when and where relevant, will be checked at allocation stage. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives. The project's relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures. The Promoter will also ensure the application of energy efficiency directives in related schemes. In particular, Directive 2010/31/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 May 2010 on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2012 on energy efficiency, amending Directives 2009/125/EC and 2010/30/EU and repealing Directives 2004/8/EC and 2006/32/EC text with EEA relevance.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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