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GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI

Signature(s)

Montant
130 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 5 200 000 €
Danemark : 124 800 000 €
Industrie : 130 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2022 : 2 200 000 €
17/12/2021 : 3 000 000 €
28/11/2022 : 52 800 000 €
17/12/2021 : 72 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Communiqués associés
Danemark: GN Store Nord bénéficie d’un financement de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la R-D dans le domaine des aides auditives

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 avril 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/12/2021
20200130
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
GN STORE NORD A/S
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 130 million
EUR 277 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop new hearing and acoustic devices.

The RDI activities focus on innovative solutions in hearing and acoustic technology.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns a corporate R&D project of innovative company GN Store Nord, a company leading innovation within hearing aid, based primarily in Denmark. The promoter is a knowledge-based technological company focusing on developing novel innovative hearing and audio devices targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact. The project further builds on a regional cluster of excellence in hearing aid technology based around Copenhagen. The company's R&D intensity averages 8% annually, which contributes positively towards the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. EIB's involvement will help to ensure that the important benefits of bringing novel hearing aid solutions entailed under this project come to fruition in a timely manner despite the Covid-19 crisis. The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the possibilities of social inclusion of people suffering from hearing disabilities, while lowering risk of injury and likely postpone dementia onset, therefore the social value of the project is considered to be positive and over and above the financial return.


EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Documents liés
14/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Danemark: GN Store Nord bénéficie d’un financement de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la R-D dans le domaine des aides auditives

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Date de publication
14 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135860660
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200130
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Date de publication
31 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
247167337
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20200130
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Danemark
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Fiche technique
GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Communiqués associés
Danemark: GN Store Nord bénéficie d’un financement de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la R-D dans le domaine des aides auditives

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Danemark: GN Store Nord bénéficie d’un financement de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI pour la R-D dans le domaine des aides auditives
Autres liens
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - GN STORE NORD - HEARING AIDS RDI

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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