The project builds on the successful Ukraine Early Recovery project (EUR 200m; fully allocated), one of the first measures under the EIB Special Action Plan Ukraine providing EUR 3 billion loans in 3 years. This is the second framework loan supporting priority investments in the recovery areas affected by the conflict in the Eastern region of Ukraine. It will also finance basic infrastructure needs of internally displaced population. Hence the project will allow restoring basic services, rehabilitating key infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for population return and economic recovery.
The aim of the Ukraine Recovery Programme focuses on creating, restoring and improving: - public buildings (including administrative buildings, schools, medical centers and hospitals and other social infrastructure); - governmental roads and bridges; - supply of utilities (water supply and sewerage) in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts under control of the Ukrainian Government as well as the four surrounding oblasts (Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) and city councils in other oblasts countrywide enabling them to cope with the impacts of a heavy influx of internal displaced people.
The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine. Also, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.
The promoter is a public entity. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
