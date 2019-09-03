Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Montant
340 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Ukraine : 340 000 000 €
Transports : 34 000 000 €
Énergie : 34 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 34 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 238 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
9/12/2020 : 11 500 000 €
9/12/2020 : 11 500 000 €
9/12/2020 : 11 500 000 €
11/09/2025 : 22 500 000 €
11/09/2025 : 22 500 000 €
11/09/2025 : 22 500 000 €
9/12/2020 : 80 500 000 €
11/09/2025 : 157 500 000 €
Fiche technique
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Fiche récapitulative
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
01/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Ukraine : la BEI investit 640 millions d’EUR pour améliorer la résilience des infrastructures, les transports publics et les liaisons routières
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 juillet 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/12/2020
20190903
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
UKRAINE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 340 million
EUR 340 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project builds on the successful Ukraine Early Recovery project (EUR 200m; fully allocated), one of the first measures under the EIB Special Action Plan Ukraine providing EUR 3 billion loans in 3 years. This is the second framework loan supporting priority investments in the recovery areas affected by the conflict in the Eastern region of Ukraine. It will also finance basic infrastructure needs of internally displaced population. Hence the project will allow restoring basic services, rehabilitating key infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for population return and economic recovery.

The aim of the Ukraine Recovery Programme focuses on creating, restoring and improving: - public buildings (including administrative buildings, schools, medical centers and hospitals and other social infrastructure); - governmental roads and bridges; - supply of utilities (water supply and sewerage) in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts under control of the Ukrainian Government as well as the four surrounding oblasts (Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson) and city councils in other oblasts countrywide enabling them to cope with the impacts of a heavy influx of internal displaced people.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure in sectors mentioned above. Roads (if included) are to be performed within existing rights of way or on new alignment over short sections. Some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC and ensures compliance with Ukraine's international obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine. Also, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

01/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Fiche récapitulative
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Date de publication
1 Oct 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130139698
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190903
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Aménagement urbain
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
Fiche récapitulative
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Fiche technique
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Communiqués associés
Ukraine : la BEI investit 640 millions d’EUR pour améliorer la résilience des infrastructures, les transports publics et les liaisons routières
À la une

Ukraine : la BEI investit 640 millions d’EUR pour améliorer la résilience des infrastructures, les transports publics et les liaisons routières
Fiche technique
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Fiche récapitulative
UKRAINE RECOVERY PROGRAMME
Photogallery

Here is a brief description: Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Shyshaky village, Poltava Oblast, following a complete renovation under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) run by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Thanks to this upgrade, local children can enjoy a modern and inclusive learning environment, nutritious food and school transportation services. The works were financed by a €1 million loan from the EIB, the bank of the European Union. A substantial further contribution of €100 000 was drawn from the local budget. Shyshaky (Ukraine), Poltava oblast, 26 September 2023
Opening of the V.I. Vernadskyi School in Ukraine
Photographe: Artem Hetman
©UNDP Ukraine
Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes