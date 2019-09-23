ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists of a loan contributing to increased system capacity, energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies in Poland. The investment consists of two sections: the construction of the pipeline in Central-Eastern Poland (Gustorzyn - Wronów pipeline) and the second section is the Polish section of the Poland-Slovakia interconnector.
Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are key infrastructure projects that have a significant impact on the energy markets and market integration in at least two EU countries and help the EU achieve its energy policy and climate objectives: affordable, secure and sustainable energy for all citizens, as well as the long-term decarbonisation of the economy. The programme objective is to improve the technical conditions of the gas transmission in Poland thus contributing to the diversification of natural gas supplies and to the national energy security, ultimately providing reliable gas supply services to the population. The interconnection is an essential part of the North-South Gas Corridor ("NSI East Gas"), which is intended to integrate gas systems of Central and Eastern European countries.
Based on its technical characteristics, each of the sub-projects falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental approvals are being processed for the Poland-Slovakia interconnector and are planned to be obtained by 1Q 2020 for the three stages of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline. Impacts that can typically be expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works (noise, dust, increased traffic, temporary access restrictions, waste disposal). These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate mitigation measures in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. The final pipeline routes have been selected so as to minimize the crossing of unstable areas, flooding risk areas, main groundwater bodies, Natura 2000 sites, as well as to make use of existing roads wherever possible. The EIB will further assess the environmental risks aspects of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline stages and confirm their alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation prior to allocating funds to this sub-project. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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