ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Based on its technical characteristics, each of the sub-projects falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental approvals are being processed for the Poland-Slovakia interconnector and are planned to be obtained by 1Q 2020 for the three stages of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline. Impacts that can typically be expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works (noise, dust, increased traffic, temporary access restrictions, waste disposal). These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate mitigation measures in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. The final pipeline routes have been selected so as to minimize the crossing of unstable areas, flooding risk areas, main groundwater bodies, Natura 2000 sites, as well as to make use of existing roads wherever possible. The EIB will further assess the environmental risks aspects of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline stages and confirm their alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation prior to allocating funds to this sub-project. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.