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TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 400 000 000 €
Transports : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/12/2020 : 400 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 octobre 2020
Statut
Référence
À l'examen | 17/09/2020
20180087
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
SYNDICAT MIXTE DES TRANSPORTS EN COMMUN DE L'AGGLOMERATION TOULOUSAINE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 3500 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financial support for the implementation of the Promoter's strategy on urban mobility for Greater Toulouse as outlined in its latest Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan ("Projet Mobilités 2020-2025-2030").

The investment plan objectives are in line with those of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and the amended Clean Vehicles Directive. The operation is therefore in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and the EIB's objectives on Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU point (c) common interest.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The infrastructure works (metro and tramway extensions) fall under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works to improve the level of service of the bus lines may also fall under Annex II depending on their scope. Compliance with the EIA directive will be checked at allocation stage for those components. Manufacturing of rolling stock and the instalment of the associated charging infrastructure inside existing depots does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required for this type of scheme. However, the Bank's services will check at the appraisal of each sub-operation if the Seveso Directive (2012/18/EU) may be applicable, depending on the type of alternative fuel and its storage. In addition, for each sub-operation, the project's impacts in relation to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and, when applicable, the project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed at allocation stage. Finally, in case of fleet renewals, the Bank's services will assess Promoters' arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
19/01/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Projets associés
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Date de publication
19 Jan 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
132198358
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180087
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Date de publication
23 Nov 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133462256
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180087
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Date de publication
20 Nov 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133458991
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180087
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Date de publication
23 Nov 2021
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133460256
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180087
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Evaluation des Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
23/11/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS - Etude acoustique
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Fiche technique
TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
MATERIEL ROULANT TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
EXTENSION LIGNE B TOULOUSE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related sub-project
TELEO TOULOUSE TRANSPORT URBAINS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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