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SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 75 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/01/2019 : 75 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : le fonds pour le développement durable dans le Limbourg reçoit un prêt de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 mai 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/01/2019
20170968
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
PROVINCIE LIMBURG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation is related to an investment loan to the province of Limburg, in order to co-finance Duurzaam Thuis, a debt fund, established by the province of Limburg, which will on-lend to homeowners and tenants to implement energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in the residential sector. This operation falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.

The purpose of this project is to make funding available to support housing stock energy-efficiency renovation in Limburg's region, in the Netherlands. These so-called sustainability loans aim to increase the sustainability of houses located in the province of Limburg having as target groups individual homeowners and tenants. The project objectives include, inter alia, the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable in residential buildings.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments mainly related to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works related to asbestos removal must be performed in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal. The Bank's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects. The project will contribute to energy efficiency and renewable energy and thus to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Documents liés
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : le fonds pour le développement durable dans le Limbourg reçoit un prêt de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Date de publication
18 Jul 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
83917414
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170968
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Date de publication
8 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237652194
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20170968
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Fiche technique
SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : le fonds pour le développement durable dans le Limbourg reçoit un prêt de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : le fonds pour le développement durable dans le Limbourg reçoit un prêt de 75 millions d’EUR de la BEI
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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