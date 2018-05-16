SFSB LIMBURG SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS

The project concerns investments mainly related to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Works related to asbestos removal must be performed in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal. The Bank's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects. The project will contribute to energy efficiency and renewable energy and thus to the reduction of CO2 emissions.