UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

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The project, involves the replacement construction, extension and rehabilitation of two Polish university hospitals in Gdansk and Lublin, both cohesion areas. The aim is to increase both the quality and the offer of healthcare services, enhance scientific excellence and improve medical professionals' education.
In Gdansk, EIB will finance the replacement construction of the Non-Invasive Medicine Centre, currently based in obsolete premises, which will be located nearby the Centre for Invasive Medicine, to facilitate operational synergy between the two university hospitals. The aim is to establish the first ever geriatric ward in the Pomeranian voivodship, a cardiovascular hub and provide state-of-the-art treatment in oncology and ophtalmology, including day hospital care. Moreover, the psychiatric wards will be relocated in the main building of the respective university hospitals, to avoid stigmatisation of patients. In Lublin, the extension and refurbishment of the University Hospital No 1 premises will mean the reconfiguration of the services, by introducing day hospital treatments. Furthermore, the hospital will increase its range of specialist healthcare, such as treatment of contagious diseases and allogenic transplantations at the Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU), however the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. EIB services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on Energy Efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.
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