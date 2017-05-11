UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS POLAND

In Gdansk, EIB will finance the replacement construction of the Non-Invasive Medicine Centre, currently based in obsolete premises, which will be located nearby the Centre for Invasive Medicine, to facilitate operational synergy between the two university hospitals. The aim is to establish the first ever geriatric ward in the Pomeranian voivodship, a cardiovascular hub and provide state-of-the-art treatment in oncology and ophtalmology, including day hospital care. Moreover, the psychiatric wards will be relocated in the main building of the respective university hospitals, to avoid stigmatisation of patients. In Lublin, the extension and refurbishment of the University Hospital No 1 premises will mean the reconfiguration of the services, by introducing day hospital treatments. Furthermore, the hospital will increase its range of specialist healthcare, such as treatment of contagious diseases and allogenic transplantations at the Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre.