SKOPJE WWTP

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will support North Macedonia's process for gradual compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment, and will provide the base for a possible accession agreement in the environmental chapter. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. North Macedonia is part of the international Emerald network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the national Environmental Authority in line with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.