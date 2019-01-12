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SKOPJE WWTP

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
147 784 283 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Macédoine du Nord : 147 784 283 €
Eau, assainissement : 147 784 283 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2019 : 10 000 000 €
20/12/2019 : 68 000 000 €
22/03/2023 : 69 784 283 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 10 000 000 € fourni par ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a 60 837 937,92 € Investment Grants fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Autres liens
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Communiqués associés
Macédoine du Nord : l’UE accorde une aide à l’investissement de 70 millions d’EUR au plus grand projet de protection de l’environnement jamais élaboré
Article sur un sujet connexe
Développement et intégration en Macédoine du Nord
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une eau plus propre pour Skopje

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 avril 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2019
20170232
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SKOPJE WWTP
JP VODOVOD I KANALIZACIJA-SKOPJE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 148 million
EUR 196 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of a waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in Skopje, serving approximately 500 000 inhabitants.

As Skopje's wastewater is currently discharged in the Vardar river without any treatment, the project is expected to have major environmental and public health benefits. It will therefore have a substantial impact on the living conditions of the inhabitants of Skopje. In addition, the project will contribute positively to the gradual compliance of North Macedonia with all relevant environmental and water EU law and standards. As the Vardar river flows to the Hellenic Republic downstream (where its name is Axios) and reaches the sea west of Thessaloniki, the project is also expected to result in environmental benefits of a Member State.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will support North Macedonia's process for gradual compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment, and will provide the base for a possible accession agreement in the environmental chapter. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. North Macedonia is part of the international Emerald network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the national Environmental Authority in line with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Documents liés
12/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
14/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP
19/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SKOPJE WWTP
27/07/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Macédoine du Nord : l’UE accorde une aide à l’investissement de 70 millions d’EUR au plus grand projet de protection de l’environnement jamais élaboré

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Date de publication
12 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89015702
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Date de publication
14 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89007924
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Date de publication
15 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89013042
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Date de publication
15 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89012327
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89011697
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90221189
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89013885
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89013790
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SKOPJE WWTP
Date de publication
19 Jun 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
87369885
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Date de publication
27 Jul 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
95597695
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89012328
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89022665
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Date de publication
16 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
89023108
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20170232
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SKOPJE WWTP
Fiche technique
SKOPJE WWTP
Communiqués associés
Macédoine du Nord : l’UE accorde une aide à l’investissement de 70 millions d’EUR au plus grand projet de protection de l’environnement jamais élaboré
Article sur un sujet connexe
Développement et intégration en Macédoine du Nord
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une eau plus propre pour Skopje

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Macédoine du Nord : l’UE accorde une aide à l’investissement de 70 millions d’EUR au plus grand projet de protection de l’environnement jamais élaboré
Article sur un sujet connexe
Développement et intégration en Macédoine du Nord
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une eau plus propre pour Skopje
Autres liens
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Résumé non technique - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes