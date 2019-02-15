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DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Slovénie : 250 000 000 €
Transports : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/12/2023 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dodatek za Varovana Območja
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dopolnitve
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Environmental Management Plan
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - EIA Report - Annexes
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Communiqués associés
Slovénie : la BEI s’engage à consacrer 250 millions d’EUR à la deuxième ligne ferroviaire de Slovénie, à l’appui d’un mode de transport durable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du bon côté des voies
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une ligne ferroviaire dynamise le commerce en Slovénie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 février 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/12/2023
20170183
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 1240 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of 27 km of rail track on a new alignment to increase rail capacity between the port of Koper and the rail junction in Divaca.

The project forms a part of the Baltic-Adriatic and the Mediterranean core TEN-T corridors. It is intended to contribute to increasing rail modal share and, thereby, enhance sustainable transport and contribute to reduction of noise, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and therefore to climate change mitigation, in line with EU objectives. The project would therefore be eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Appropriateness of the project to meet the intended objectives, and consequently its eligibility, will be analysed during the appraisal.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the construction of a new 27 km single track railway line between Divaca and the port of Koper to add capacity to the existing single track which can no longer accommodate anticipated demand.


The project is expected to support the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and to reduce related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. The positive external effects of the project are expected to include reduction of pollution, global emissions, traffic accidents and road congestion. By focusing the investment on a line that is part of the Core Corridors of the Trans European Network for Transport, coordination failures are addressed. The project is fully aligned with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda as well as the country's national strategy. The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.


The project will generate operating cost savings, road safety and environmental benefits. The project will improve the attractiveness of the port of Koper.


The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions - complemented with financing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Fund which was also facilitated by the EIB involvement in project preparation (via JASPERS).


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is included in Annex I of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). An environmental impact assessment was carried out and the project has received an environmental consent. This will be further analysed during the appraisal. Any potential significant impacts on protected areas and the need of an appropriate assessment in accordance with the Habitants Directive 92/43/EEC will also be analysed.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dodatek za Varovana Območja
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dopolnitve
22/05/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
12/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Environmental Management Plan
13/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - EIA Report - Annexes
12/07/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Slovénie : la BEI s’engage à consacrer 250 millions d’EUR à la deuxième ligne ferroviaire de Slovénie, à l’appui d’un mode de transport durable

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dodatek za Varovana Območja
Date de publication
14 Mar 2019
Langue
slovène
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90840021
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dopolnitve
Date de publication
14 Mar 2019
Langue
slovène
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90840620
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Date de publication
22 May 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
90756941
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Environmental Management Plan
Date de publication
12 Jul 2023
Langue
slovène
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169159810
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - EIA Report - Annexes
Date de publication
13 Jul 2023
Langue
slovène
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
173771256
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Date de publication
12 Jul 2023
Langue
slovène
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169111777
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20170183
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovénie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dodatek za Varovana Območja
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dopolnitve
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Environmental Management Plan
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - EIA Report - Annexes
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Fiche technique
DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Communiqués associés
Slovénie : la BEI s’engage à consacrer 250 millions d’EUR à la deuxième ligne ferroviaire de Slovénie, à l’appui d’un mode de transport durable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du bon côté des voies
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une ligne ferroviaire dynamise le commerce en Slovénie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Slovénie : la BEI s’engage à consacrer 250 millions d’EUR à la deuxième ligne ferroviaire de Slovénie, à l’appui d’un mode de transport durable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du bon côté des voies
Article sur un sujet connexe
L’UE, concrètement : une ligne ferroviaire dynamise le commerce en Slovénie
Autres liens
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dodatek za Varovana Območja
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Poročilo o vplivih drugega tira železniške proge na odseku Divača –Koper na okolje - Dopolnitve
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - Environmental Management Plan
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK - EIA Report - Annexes
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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