Bologna University Campus Development

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The project supports the modernisation and expansion of the extended campus of the University of Bologna (UoB). This is a second operation, which capitalises on the investment plan in the years 2006-2016, implemented by the same promoter. The main sub-projects included in the current investment plan, 2016-2021, concern new premises for the psychology's faculty in Cesena, the restructuring of the engineering faculty's building in Bologna, the library and teaching laboratories in Cesena as well as a major biomedical centre in Bologna. Moreover, the project aims at endowing the UoB with five student's houses to enable the university to host additional international students, as well as constructing a kindergarten for the UoB's staff and other investments for upgrading a set of buildings, part of the extended campus. Bologna's university is located in Emilia Romagna, a region in the northeast of Italy.
The project contributes to one of the key targets of Europe 2020 and Bank's policy on innovation and skills. New graduates are expected to be around 17 000 per year, an increase which contributes to one of the critical Europe 2020 indicators for Italy: the percentage of graduates between 30-34 years who hold a Tertiary Degree. Currently Italy underperforms on this target. Bologna University is one of the best performing national universities in terms of innovation, as many innovative companies in the region benefit from partnership with its research staff. The new laboratories are instrumental for ensuring and extending these alliances, some of which reach world-class standards. Moreover, the rehabilitation and extension of the current Cesena and Bologna facilities support the upgrading of the historical centres of Bologna and the other UoB's premises. Some of the faculties occupy historical buildings and their renovation is essential for improving living conditions.
The project comprises the construction and refurbishment of new academic and education buildings. These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive in relation to urban development. The screening and respective Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decision and report will be assessed during appraisal. The project will include new and refurbished buildings, which will be assessed for compliance with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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